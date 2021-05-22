education

Clovis High teacher wins California High School Educator of the Year

It's not always easy to get a group of high schoolers excited about AP calculus but Mr. Tosh Demsey does just that.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Clovis High teacher wins California High School Educator of the Year

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis High math teacher is gaining statewide recognition for his dedication and commitment to his students.

It's not always easy to get anyone, let alone a group of high schoolers, excited about AP calculus but Mr. Tosh Demsey does just that.

"One thing that stands out is how much of his personal time he spends giving back to us," said student Megan Esler. "He's available at all hours if we need him."

"He's the most dedicated teacher for sure that I have," added Jacob Eeither. "He's always there."

The 20-year educator didn't miss a beat finding ways to teach his students virtually and was a pioneer for the district, utilizing Zoom in the classroom.

"As our students will tell you, he switched to online learning before he knew how," said Clovis High School Learning Director Sara McAvoy.

"He was just the teacher that cared the most about us as students and our personal life," added Esler. "Especially last year as the pandemic hit us hard."

Amid distance learning, 140 of his students took the statewide AP exam with over 90% passing.

"That's just unheard of and he made it happen for them and didn't give up," said Mcavoy.

"I feel like God called me to become a teacher and make a difference in the lives of my students," said AP Calculus teacher Tosh Demsey. "It's rewarding to see their hard work."

Now he's getting the recognition he deserves, selected from teachers across the state as the California League of Schools High School Educator of the Year.

"I wasn't expecting to win, I was pleasantly surprised," said Demsey.

At the end of the day, he hopes the lessons he teaches extend far beyond the classroom

"If they put in the hard work they can accomplish things that they might have thought previously were too hard for them and I think that's a good life lesson," said Demsey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviscloviseducationteacherawardclovis unified school district
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Newsom says there's no time to waste when tackling homelessness
Meet the Houston area's only female high school head strength coach
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Fresno County school
Merced school employees call for stronger COVID procedures
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News