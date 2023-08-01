New rules to be enforced for street vendors in Tower District

The city of Fresno is beginning a 90-day pilot program to enhance safety in the Tower District.

The street vendors also can not operate within 10 feet of another sidewalk vendor, among other requirements.

Councilmembers Annalisa Perea and Miguel Arias announced the initiative in July.

It establishes procedures for sidewalk vendors that are in accordance with state law.

The program restricts vending during some business hours, will limit vending within 100 feet of residential areas and prohibits vendors from operating within 50 feet of an entrance or exit of any business.

The pilot program will be active from Thursday through Sunday between the hours of 5 pm and 8 am.