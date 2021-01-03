Society

Anti-mask protest held in front of Fresno Trader Joe's

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Trader Joe's location shut down for the night on Saturday after a large group of anti-face mask protesters gathered in front of the store.

"Burn the Mask" demonstrators protested against the store's mask requirement.

Police say protesters may have blocked the entrance to the store at one point.

The store says it closed down business once the protest started to keep customers and workers safe.

Officers remained at the scene to make sure everything stayed peaceful.
