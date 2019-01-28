Traffic on northbound Clovis Avenue shut down for injury crash

(Pauline Rosa/ Facebook)

A car crash just before 8 a.m. Monday on Clovis Avenue north of Ashlan injured one person and is disrupting traffic in the area.

Northbound Clovis Avenue will remain closed for several hours, Clovis Police said.

Police said one person had been injured and has been transported to CRMC, but their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.
