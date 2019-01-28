Traffic on northbound Clovis Avenue shut down for injury crash

Update @ 8:17am: Northbound Clovis Avenue will remain closed for several hours while officers investigate this collision. One patient has been transported to CRMC. Condition unknown at this time. https://t.co/5zpRx3OITi — Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) January 28, 2019

A car crash just before 8 a.m. Monday on Clovis Avenue north of Ashlan injured one person and is disrupting traffic in the area.Northbound Clovis Avenue will remain closed for several hours, Clovis Police said.Police said one person had been injured and has been transported to CRMC, but their condition is unknown.