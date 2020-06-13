Traffic stop turns into weapons and drug bust in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop turned into a weapons and drug bust for Visalia Police.

Officers pulled over 32-year-old Christopher Arias last night near Plaza Drive and Goshen Avenue.

Arias is a southern gang member and when police searched his car, they found this SKS rifle and narcotics inside.

Arias and his two passengers, 23-year-old Carlos Baltazar and 21-year-old Audrey Garcia, were taken into custody on guns and narcotics charges.
