FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop turned into a weapons and drug bust for Visalia Police.
Officers pulled over 32-year-old Christopher Arias last night near Plaza Drive and Goshen Avenue.
Arias is a southern gang member and when police searched his car, they found this SKS rifle and narcotics inside.
Arias and his two passengers, 23-year-old Carlos Baltazar and 21-year-old Audrey Garcia, were taken into custody on guns and narcotics charges.
Traffic stop turns into weapons and drug bust in Visalia
