2 crashes cause traffic back-up on Highway 99 in Madera

Two separate collisions have caused traffic congestion on Highway 99 in Madera, Caltrans officials say.

A crash involving two cars has one lane at Almond Avenue blocked. A second two-car crash at Madera Avenue is also causing a major slow down.



Caltrans said traffic is backed up for about two and a half miles.

Almond Avenue is blocked, and the estimated time of reopening has not been released.

