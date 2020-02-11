2 crashes cause traffic back-up on Highway 99 in Madera

A crash involving two cars has one lane at Almond Avenue blocked. A second two-car crash at Madera Avenue is also causing a major slow down.
MADERA COUNTY: Two separate traffic collisions on Southbound 99 in Madera. Two car collision at Almond Avenue and another two car collision at Madera Avenue. One lane is blocked at Almond Avenue. Traffic is backed up approximately 2 1/2 miles. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/aZH6Y3l0Cf— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 11, 2020
Caltrans said traffic is backed up for about two and a half miles.
Almond Avenue is blocked, and the estimated time of reopening has not been released.
Track the traffic here.