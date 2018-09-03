TRAFFIC

71-year-old driver killed in deadly crash in Fresno County

An update on a deadly crash in Fresno County Saturday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Highway Patrol says, for unknown reasons, the driver of a Chevrolet heading west on Shaw Avenue near Monroe, drifted into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a GMC.

The 71-year-old man driving the Chevy died. The 41-year-old driver of the GMC sustained major injuries and remains in the hospital. She said she didn't have time to react to avoid hitting the other car.

Three of her passengers were also injured and taken to the hospital. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
