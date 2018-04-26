California ranks #1 in study about aggressive driving

Researchers say California ranks number one when it comes to driving aggressively. California was followed by drivers in Connecticut and Georgia.
The recent study analyzed drivers across the country and found the aggressive habits are also costing us an additional $477 in fuel per year. The habits include hard braking, speeding, and rapid acceleration.
Further research indicated that the more heavily populated the city, the more motorists tend to drive aggressively.
