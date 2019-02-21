TRAFFIC

CHP shuts down I-5 over the Grapevine due to snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Interstate 5 is now shut down over the Grapevine due to snow, according to the California Highway Patrol.





The National Weather Service has extended a Winter Weather Advisory for the Kern County Mountains until 10 p.m.

It says snow accumulations could reach up to 4".

For the latest on road conditions click here.
