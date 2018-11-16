TRAFFIC

Drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays on Pennsylvania highway

Traffic nightmare on I-78. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
The wintry weather caused a traffic nightmare on a 30 mile stretch of I-78 in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania.

Vehicles, a majority being tractor-trailers, were in a standstill at various spots along the roadway from the New Jersey State Line to Route 100.

Some drivers were in the traffic for 12 hours - since Thursday afternoon. Conditions began improving toward the early morning hours on Friday.

Police drove on the opposite side of I-78, honking their horns, to wake up drivers who fell asleep in their trucks.

"Drivers, wake up! Traffic's moving!" police shouted to drivers.

Action Cam Video: Police wake up drivers stuck on I-78 on November 16, 2018.



A viewer video sent into Action News showed a solid line of cars on I-78 near Route 33 around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Some drivers ran out of gas waiting for traffic to begin moving.

State troopers waking up drivers on I-78. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.


While traffic began to move on I-78 in Fogelsville, Mother Nature was not done with the wintry weather.

As Action News reporter Jeannette Reyes was speaking about the traffic conditions, a round of thundersnow hit the area. Action News quickly stopped the live report, until it was safe again for the news van to operate.

Thundersnow during Jeannette Reye's report on Action News Mornings on November 16, 2018.

