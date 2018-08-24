HAWTHORNE, Calif. --Drivers on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne were stuck in gridlock traffic following a fiery, fatal tanker truck crash. So, a food truck opened up shop right on the freeway lanes, feeding drivers at half price.
The food truck, owned by AC Catering, was stuck on the freeway along with fellow commuters Friday morning. That's then the food truck opened its doors and began feeding people on the road, quite literally.
An AC Catering employee told Eyewitness News that the workers on that food truck were selling the food at half price to the stuck commuters.
"We saw other people walking down with sandwiches and we were like, 'Where are we going? Let's go get it.' So we just walked up here, and there's a lot of great people and we're all hanging out and talking and trying to get through it," said Michael Ullrich, a stranded driver.
Many who were stuck in the backup were on their way to Los Angeles International Airport.
Fellow commuter Felipe Alvarado said before he knew it, two hours had passed.
"We were hoping to get out to get our plane, but it looks like we're not going to catch our plane," Alvarado said.
Alvarado and other stranded motorists seemed to make the best of the situation.
"It's crazy. We're taking our son to college, flying to Boston. Needless to say, we missed his flight, but we're on a 2 o'clock flight this afternoon, so roll with the punches," another motorist said.
The tanker crashed around 5:30 a.m. and ignited an inferno on the freeway lanes. Two people were killed - one person in the tanker and another in a Range Rover.
The crash initially shut down both directions of the 105 Freeway, snarling traffic. The eastbound lanes were opened around 8 a.m.