Grass fire shuts down one lane of WB Highway 152 at Pacheco Pass

#TrafficAlert for @MercedCounty: There is a grass fire on State Route 152/Pacheco Pass. The #3 (right) westbound lane is closed and traffic is heavy. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/2uHeFiTfNF — Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) July 6, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans shut down one lane of westbound State Route 152 at Pacheco Pass near Merced County due to a grass fire in the area.Santa Clara Fire and Merced County Fire responded to the blaze Saturday afternoon. Officials said the fire burned five to seven acres, but has since been contained.Crews said traffic was heavy, and are advising drivers to avoid the area.