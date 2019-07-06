traffic

Grass fire shuts down one lane of WB Highway 152 at Pacheco Pass

A map provided by Caltrans District 10 shows traffic congested in the area. (Caltrans District 10)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans shut down one lane of westbound State Route 152 at Pacheco Pass near Merced County due to a grass fire in the area.

Santa Clara Fire and Merced County Fire responded to the blaze Saturday afternoon. Officials said the fire burned five to seven acres, but has since been contained.

Crews said traffic was heavy, and are advising drivers to avoid the area.



This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

