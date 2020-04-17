Traffic

Highway 140 shut down from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to weather conditions

Highway 140 has been shut down a from the top of Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge due to weather conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says there is potential for large amounts of debris to flow from burn scarred areas, over Highway 140 and into the Merced River Canyon.

The area of concern is located a few miles west of the entrance to Yosemite National Park. The area was badly burned by the Ferguson Fire in 2018, and again by the Briceburg Fire in 2019.

