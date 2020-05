Oakhurst Area: State Route 49 CLOSED 2.5 miles north of 41, at Harmony Lane; overturned logging truck. All lanes blocked. No Estimated Time of Opening. pic.twitter.com/NtC02GTNQs — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) May 5, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans crews say State Route 49 near Oakhurst is closed after a logging truck overturned on Tuesday morning.The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. at Harmony Lane.Officials say both lanes are blocked and have no estimated time for when the road will be cleared.It's unclear if anyone was injured.