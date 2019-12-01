I-5 at Grapevine remains open, Wind Warning in effect

A High Wind Warning was issued for the Grapevine and the southern part of the San Joaquin Valley by the National Weather Service and will be in effect until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
It is windy and cold up here but the #Grapevine remains open.— CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) December 1, 2019
Please help spread the word: We have ZERO tolerance for parking on the freeway. pic.twitter.com/WtyrDrYN0Z
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Grapevine and southern end of the San Joaquin Valley until 4 PM PST Sunday afternoon. South winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Slow down and use extreme caution. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/reey642e1l— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 1, 2019
Authorities shut down one northbound lane for about an hour Saturday morning after a crash involving two big rigs.
California Highway Patrol Bakersfield said one truck was stopped at the right shoulder when the second big rig drifted and crashed into it. No one was injured.
As travelers make their way back from their holiday destinations, officials are reminding drivers to slow down and watch for changing weather conditions.
"Thank you for your patience and drive slowly and carefully through the pass!" Caltrans tweeted.
The Grapevine was closed twice on Thursday as the snow made the road treacherous, first for much of Thanksgiving morning and then later in the evening around 8 p.m.
Caltrans tweeted out an alternate route for drivers heading north and south:
I-5 is now FULLY OPEN in northbound and southbound directions. Please proceed with caution, SLOW DOWN, and get to your destinations safely for Thanksgiving dinner. If you plan on driving through the pass later tonight, check out these tips ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lxfLhish4Q— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 28, 2019
The CHP posted the Grapevine detour maps on the agency's Facebook page, along with photos of stranded vehicles that were being towed to safety.
Dan Croslin said he was thankful to have driven up to the area from his home in Buena Park before the snowfall began.
"When we got up here yesterday it was beautiful," Croslin said. "I thought we got pretty fortunate, because it was sunny, the road was dry. And for all the warnings during that little period of time, it was great.
"But I wouldn't want to be driving right at the moment," he said, his hair and coat covered with snow. "It's pretty bad."
The storm that landed Wednesday was expected to impact the heavily traveled mountain passes, including along the Grapevine, with snow and potentially icy roads creating dangerous driving conditions through Friday.
CHP officers had also escorted drivers through the Grapevine for several hours amid heavy snowfall on Wednesday morning.