traffic

I-5 at Grapevine remains open, Wind Warning in effect

California Highway Patrol officers say Interstate 5 at the Grapevine has remained opened Sunday as travelers return home from the holiday weekend. (CHP Fort Tejon)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say Interstate 5 at the Grapevine has remained opened Sunday as travelers return home from the holiday weekend.

A High Wind Warning was issued for the Grapevine and the southern part of the San Joaquin Valley by the National Weather Service and will be in effect until 4 p.m. on Sunday.





Authorities shut down one northbound lane for about an hour Saturday morning after a crash involving two big rigs.

California Highway Patrol Bakersfield said one truck was stopped at the right shoulder when the second big rig drifted and crashed into it. No one was injured.

Authorities shut down one northbound lane for about an hour Saturday morning after a crash involving two big rigs. (Todd Barbee)



As travelers make their way back from their holiday destinations, officials are reminding drivers to slow down and watch for changing weather conditions.

"Thank you for your patience and drive slowly and carefully through the pass!" Caltrans tweeted.

The Grapevine was closed twice on Thursday as the snow made the road treacherous, first for much of Thanksgiving morning and then later in the evening around 8 p.m.

Caltrans tweeted out an alternate route for drivers heading north and south:



The CHP posted the Grapevine detour maps on the agency's Facebook page, along with photos of stranded vehicles that were being towed to safety.

Dan Croslin said he was thankful to have driven up to the area from his home in Buena Park before the snowfall began.

"When we got up here yesterday it was beautiful," Croslin said. "I thought we got pretty fortunate, because it was sunny, the road was dry. And for all the warnings during that little period of time, it was great.

"But I wouldn't want to be driving right at the moment," he said, his hair and coat covered with snow. "It's pretty bad."

The storm that landed Wednesday was expected to impact the heavily traveled mountain passes, including along the Grapevine, with snow and potentially icy roads creating dangerous driving conditions through Friday.

CHP officers had also escorted drivers through the Grapevine for several hours amid heavy snowfall on Wednesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsnowweathertraffic
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
CHP: expect traffic, hazardous conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
Swinging gate installed on I-5 at Castaic ahead of storm
CHP officers will be out in full force for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
What do I do if I drift off the roadway?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drunk driver, wet roads combine for deadly crash on Highway 99, CHP says
Fire destroys central Fresno home Sunday
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
CHP, Caltrans warn drivers of black ice while driving up mountains
9 killed, 3 injured in S.D. plane crash: Authorities
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Show More
Man with gunshot wound tries to get on FAX bus for help, police say
Drunk driver crashes into tree in Visalia, police say
2 kids dead, 1 missing after truck swept away in flood: Authorities
UN chief warns of 'point of no return' on climate change
Fresno State ends season with loss to San Jose State, 16-17
More TOP STORIES News