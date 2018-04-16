Man pulled from canal by off-duty officer and good samaritan

An off-duty officer and a good samaritan are being credited with saving a man who crashed his car into a canal MondayThe accident happened around 8 pm near McKinley and Highway 41 in Central FresnoPolice say the man lost control on the off-ramp while making a left turn on McKinley.The officer saw the SUV in the canal and rushed over to help.The man was able to get himself out as the SUV as the officer and a good samaritan made a human chain to pull him out.The driver was visibly shaken but suffered no injuries in the crash.The crash is still under investigation, but police say it does not appear the driver was intoxicated.