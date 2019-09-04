Several accidents cause major traffic jam on Highway 168

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is responding to several accidents on major highways in the Valley that are causing traffic jams throughout the area.
Some drivers are reporting that the traffic on Highway 168 is backed up to Herndon Avenue.
While an accident on Highway 99 northbound is causing a traffic jam near Fowler.
No word yet on when the roadways will clear up and if anyone was injured in these accidents.
