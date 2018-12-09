STUDY

Study: Road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death for children, young people

The World Health Organization says road traffic accidents are now the leading cause of death for children and young people around the world.

The WHO released the 2018 global status report on road safety on Friday and it shows the number of worldwide traffic-related deaths reached a high of 1.35 million in 2016.

The risk of road traffic deaths depends on where in the world a person is living.

In low-income countries, the risk is three times higher than in high-income countries.

The highest death rates are in Africa and Southeast Asia.

The lowest are in the Americas and Europe.
