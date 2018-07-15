Tulare lane closures on Highway 137 through the week

Lane closures on Highway 137 closed through the week in Tulare for grinding and paving operations.The #2 (right) lane will be closed between Pratt Street and C Street Monday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.The #2 (right) lane will be closed between C Street and D Street Tuesday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.The #2 (right) lane will be closed between D Street and E Street Wednesday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.The #2 (right) lane will be closed between E Street and F Street Thursday, July 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.The #2 (right) lane will be closed between F Street and G Street Friday, July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.A post detour will be available for all lane closures.Caltrans is asking drivers to remain cautious while driving through the area.