Woman killed in crash in Tulare County

The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of a woman in Tulare County. It happened Monday just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 99 south of Avenue 76.Officers said four people in a 2000 GMC Yukon ran off the road and into the median. The SUV then overturned and ended up on its roof.The 34-year-old driver was ejected from the Yukon and died at the scene. Three others, including a four-month-old child, were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.Thankfully, the child did not appear to have any injuries.Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.