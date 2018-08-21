TRAFFIC

Woman killed in crash in Tulare County

The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of a woman in Tulare County.

TULARE COUNTY (KFSN) --
The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of a woman in Tulare County. It happened Monday just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 99 south of Avenue 76.

Officers said four people in a 2000 GMC Yukon ran off the road and into the median. The SUV then overturned and ended up on its roof.

The 34-year-old driver was ejected from the Yukon and died at the scene. Three others, including a four-month-old child, were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

Thankfully, the child did not appear to have any injuries.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
