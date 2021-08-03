47-year-old man hit and killed by train in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 47-year-old man died after being hit by a train in Madera Monday night.

The Madera Police Department says it happened around 7 pm on 4th Street near Gateway Drive.

Police say the freight train was going between 40-45 mph at the time of the incident. Police say the conductor blew the horn several times, but the man didn't respond.

They don't believe this was a suicide, and are still investigating exactly what happened.

The man has not been identified.
