Fresno nonprofit offers support, education, grants for trans community

The non-profit focuses on providing resources, education and advocacy for the transgender community.
Board member Misty Parker says it changed her life: "It was a huge weight off my shoulders. I got to understand what it was that I was feeling what it was I was going through. Because before that I was confused."
One of the many ways Trans E-Motion works to help people be their authentic selves is by providing free chest binders.
The compression garments helps transgender men during their transition.
It's something Trans E Motion Chair, Zayn Anthony wishes he had prior to having top surgery.
"I can finally feel free to speak. I can finally feel confident, I can voice what I've been feeling inside that I was never able to express before because I didn't have the resources," says Anthony.
Fresno State professor and Trans-E-Motion board member, Katherine Fobear, has been a part of the non-profit for five years.
Recently, she helped publish Fresno County's first transgender health and housing reports.
Findings prompted the non-profit to create $500 grants for rent relief and medical care.
"It's very well known around the struggles, particularly marginalized LGBT communities face around discrimination and getting housing, around affordability, around issues around safety, and so forth," says Fobear.
This fall, the non-profit will host a fundraiser to help increase grant amounts.
The organization hopes to continue providing support and a safe space for members of the transgender community.