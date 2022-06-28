Race and Culture

Fresno nonprofit offers support, education, grants for trans community

One of the many ways Trans E-Motion works to help people be their authentic selves is by providing free chest binders.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno non-profit offers support, education and grants for transgender community members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since its start in 2005, Fresno's Trans-E-Motion has helped dozens of people seeking gender affirming services, which can include everything from counseling to hormone therapy.

The non-profit focuses on providing resources, education and advocacy for the transgender community.

Board member Misty Parker says it changed her life: "It was a huge weight off my shoulders. I got to understand what it was that I was feeling what it was I was going through. Because before that I was confused."

One of the many ways Trans E-Motion works to help people be their authentic selves is by providing free chest binders.

The compression garments helps transgender men during their transition.

It's something Trans E Motion Chair, Zayn Anthony wishes he had prior to having top surgery.

"I can finally feel free to speak. I can finally feel confident, I can voice what I've been feeling inside that I was never able to express before because I didn't have the resources," says Anthony.

Fresno State professor and Trans-E-Motion board member, Katherine Fobear, has been a part of the non-profit for five years.

Recently, she helped publish Fresno County's first transgender health and housing reports.

Findings prompted the non-profit to create $500 grants for rent relief and medical care.

"It's very well known around the struggles, particularly marginalized LGBT communities face around discrimination and getting housing, around affordability, around issues around safety, and so forth," says Fobear.

This fall, the non-profit will host a fundraiser to help increase grant amounts.

The organization hopes to continue providing support and a safe space for members of the transgender community.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnolgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridetransgendergender identitylgbtnonprofitrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
CA Latino-led organizations push for equal distribution of COVID fund
Tulare students preserve the past through Japanese American memorial
Tulare County library offering unique bilingual reading club
Fresno non-profit runs support group for men in LGBTQ+ community
TOP STORIES
Madera parents plead guilty in murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
At least 46 bodies found in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
Valley father drowns while swimming in Fresno County pond
Fresno's food truck community comes together to support Planet Vegan
Valley eye doctors warn about eye injuries during July 4th
Sanger community raising funds for Mexican restaurant hit by fire
How Valley outdoor workers are coping with the extreme heat
Show More
New COVID quarantines keeping 38% of inmates out of Fresno Co. court
You can beat the heat for free at these 10 Fresno pools this summer
Some Dinuba high schoolers now have easier pathway to university
Tax refunds for CA: Here's what's included in new relief package
3 dead, at least 50 injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
More TOP STORIES News