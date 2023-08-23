'Transfer Success Pathway' gives recent high school graduates guaranteed future admission to a CSU

If a student decides to switch majors ahead of transferring, the CSU will have the discretion to approve or deny the change.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new program is giving recent high school graduates guaranteed future admission to a California State University.

High School graduation has come and gone and now a new school year is getting underway.

For those 2023 grads heading into community college, a new program is helping students guarantee themselves a spot at a California State University.

It's called the Transfer Success Pathway.

"The goal is for them to connect with us much earlier so that they know exactly what courses they need to take to transfer and in the major that they're interested in transferring in," Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategic Enrollment Management April Grommo said.

Grommo says students can already track which classes they need to take through the CSU Transfer Planner.

But now, students won't have to wait to see if their transfer is accepted.

"As long as they enroll in this program now and they transfer within three years, they're guaranteed admission to the CSU campus and the major they're interested in," Grommo said.

Grommo says this is going to help students make sure they're taking the classes they need and better plan for their future.

It will also help the colleges keep track of who is headed their way.

"Historically, we don't really know who the full transfer population is until they apply."

Students must choose the CSU they want to attend and their major.

If a student decides to switch majors ahead of transferring, the CSU will have the discretion to approve or deny the change.

Grommo says if it's earlier in the process, it will likely be approved.

Overall, the transfer success pathway is aiming to make the entire transfer process, painless.

"That is definitely our hope is that we help them transfer more efficiently, and also provide the support that they need along the way," Grommo said.

If you're a 2023 high school graduate and want to take advantage of the program, you must enroll by September 30.

You can find the link to enroll by clicking here.

