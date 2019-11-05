Travel

Alaska Airlines, Surfline offer special deal on flights to Hawaii, prices depend on waves

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you have the sudden itch to take a trip to Hawaii, Alaska Airlines is helping you out. It's teaming up with Surfline to slash ticket prices this week depending on how high the waves are around the islands.

There's a pun for the promotion name, "Swell Deals".

Any waves higher than 21 feet get you 30% off, ranging down to 10% off for any waves less than 10 feet. The discount applies for flights booked until Friday November 8, 2019. You must travel by November 20, 2019.

RELATED: Disney, Pixar-themed Alaska Airlines plane arrives in San Francisco International Airport

To take advantage of the of the deal you have to enter the code "SURFLINE15" in all caps at checkout.
