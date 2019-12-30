Travel

Elon Musk hopes Las Vegas tunnel will be 'fully operational' in 2020

LAS VEGAS -- Elon Musk has plans in 2020 to get you around Las Vegas with less hassle.

Musk tweeted that his underground commercial tunnel will hopefully be fully operational by December of 2020.



"Boring Co is completing its first commercial tunnel in Vegas, going from Convention Center to Strip, then will work on other projects," Musk tweeted Friday.

The tunnel will use self-driving vehicles to transport people between three underground stations and a pedestrian tunnel.

Las Vegas officials approved the $49 million contract with Musk's Boring Company to create it.

Digging began last month on the tunnel, which plans to turn a 15 minute walk into a one minute ride.
