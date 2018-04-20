TRAVEL

Free entrance to National Parks Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

In honor of the first day of National Parks Week, entrance fees will be waived on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Entrance fees will be waived on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at all National Parks.

For us in Central California, it's an opportunity to visit Kings Canyon, Sequoia, or Yosemite for free.

The National Park Service is making the free admission offer to mark the first day of National Parks Week.

Also on Saturday, Yosemite is hosting an "Earth Day Festival" at the visitor center from 10 am to 2 pm.

There will be interactive booths, live music, and special junior ranger walks.

UC Merced will also be on hand with free performances of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelfree stuffnational park serviceyosemiteyosemite national parktravelweekend guideSequoia National ParkYosemite National ParkSequoia National ParkKings Canyon National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
Travelers asked to drive around NC to avoid Florence impacts
Autism Tours
The germiest place in an airport
September may be the best time to book holiday travel
More travel
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News