Free entrance to National Parks Saturday

Entrance fees will be waived on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at all National Parks.For us in Central California, it's an opportunity to visit Kings Canyon, Sequoia, or Yosemite for free.The National Park Service is making the free admission offer to mark the first day of National Parks Week.Also on Saturday, Yosemite is hosting an "Earth Day Festival" at the visitor center from 10 am to 2 pm.There will be interactive booths, live music, and special junior ranger walks.UC Merced will also be on hand with free performances of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."