Frontier offering free flights for those with last name 'Green' or 'Greene'

In this late Wednesday, June 26, 2019, photograph, Frontier Airlines jetliners sit at gates on the A concourse of Denver International Airport in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski))

Kermit likes to say 'it's not easy being Green,' but on Tuesday, it could get you a free flight.

Frontier Airlines is letting anyone with the last name 'Green' or 'Greene' fly for free on August 13, 2019, as part of their Green Week celebration.

To claim your free flight:

You must confirm that your last name is Green or Greene and book a flight that departs on August 13, 2019.

You will be eligible to receive refunds for one way or round trip nonstop domestic travel on that day.

Flights must be booked on flyfrontier.com.

Individuals who are eligible will be refunded for round trip flights if both flights are purchased on one PNR (Passenger Name Record), the first flight departs between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on August 13, 2019, and the return flight arrives by 11:59 p.m. on August 20, 2019.

Eligible participants will receive a full refund, up to $400.

Refunds will be rewarded to be given out by September 15, 2019.

Frontier says the promotion is applicable only to individuals with the last name Green or Greene; their immediate families (spouses, parents, children and siblings and their respective spouses) are not eligible for this promotion if their last name is not Green or Greene.

They say eligible participants in this promotion must have documentation that Green or Greene is legally their last name.

Visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/deals/green for more details.
