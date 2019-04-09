Travel

Oakland Airport offering free parking for travel to Hawaii and Europe

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Flying certain airlines from Oakland International Airport to Hawaii or Europe can mean free parking for travelers this summer.

The Free Park promotion runs from May 1 to Sept. 3, Labor Day. Travelers can get credit for up to four days of free parking in the daily lot, worth $96.

It's available for travelers flying to Honolulu, Kahului, Kona, and Lihue on Hawaiian, Alaska, and Southwest airlines. Southwest debuted its new flight from Oakland to Maui on Sunday, April 7 which prompted the promotion. Southwest began service between Oakland and Honolulu on March 17.

Free parking is also available for travelers flying nonstop to certain European destinations including Barcelona, Copenhagen, Oslo, Paris, Rome, Stockholm, and Terceira on Norwegian and Azores airlines.

You can find the conditions and link to register for free parking here.

In 2017, Oakland Airport offered five days of free parking to certain European travelers.
