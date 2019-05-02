airline

WalletHub report ranks best and worst airlines

The summer travel season is almost here and a brand new report is ranking the best and worst airlines.

Taking the Best Overall honors is Alaska Airlines. WalletHub took delays, baggage issues and passenger complaints into account when ranking airlines for this category.

Safety is obviously a big concern recently with Boeing and its troubled 737 Max 8 and taking the Safest Airline Honors was also Alaska.

The Most Comfortable Airline went to JetBlue. They have free amenities including Wi-Fi, extra legroom and free snacks and beverages.

See the full report on WalletHub.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsunited airlinesairline industrybusinessairlinealaska airlinesjetblue
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRLINE
VIDEO: American Airlines employee's tarmac dance goes viral
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Private charter company expands to Chandler airport
Company shows 'skyrider' seats at Paris Air Show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News