TRAVEL

September may be the best time to book holiday travel

EMBED </>More Videos

The temperatures are still in the 90s, but some experts think it's not too early to plan your holiday travel.

By
The temperatures are still in the 90s, but some experts think it's not too early to plan your holiday travel.

Google's travel team has new data showing September as possibly the best time to find cheap flights for Thanksgiving.

Regardless of the destination, Google said airfare is likely to go up 75 days before departure and again 35 days before departure.

If you wait to book your trip until October, experts said you're likely to see a 95 percent increase.

If you wait even longer and book a flight in November, you can expect another 30 percent on top of that.

However, not all travel experts agree.

Travel website "Hipmunk" said the first week of October is the best time to book for Thanksgiving.

To save even more money, experts recommend flying on Thanksgiving Day and not returning on the day after Thanksgiving.

If you can delay your trip and stay until midweek you'll save even more.

American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
American Airlines says it's ending its policy that bans carry-on luggage for basic economy customers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelholiday travelair traveltraveltravel tipsgoogleu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Experience California's first underwater trail in Lake Tahoe
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More Travel
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News