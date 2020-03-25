Travel

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

File photo of the Sequoia National Park. (KFSN-TV)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park is closed to visitors until further notice to avoid further spread of COVID-19, park officials announced Wednesday.

The order begins effective immediately.



State Route 180 will remain open for drivers to pass through to private property and the Giant Sequoia National Monument, but all other roadways in the parks will be closed.

The decision comes days after Yosemite National Park announced it would close to visitors.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials added the following:

"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic."

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcoronavirussequoia national parkkings canyon national park
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom says an early April reopening of state is unlikely
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in central Fresno
Semi-truck trailer collides with train in Fresno County
Accuweather Forecast: Rain and Storms
4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Sonoma County
California runner says she was attacked for asking others to social distance
Show More
Parking lots at Fresno parks closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
California teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
100-year-old letter gives some hope during COVID-19 outbreak
Farmersville marijuana dispensary staying open during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News