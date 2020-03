Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

Effective immediately, Sequoia and Kings Canyon are closed to all park visitors until further notice. Hwy 180 will remain open for pass-thru traffic to access Giant Sequoia National Monument and private property. All other roads and parking facilities are temporarily closed. — Sequoia & Kings Cyn (@SequoiaKingsNPS) March 25, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park is closed to visitors until further notice to avoid further spread of COVID-19, park officials announced Wednesday.The order begins effective immediately.State Route 180 will remain open for drivers to pass through to private property and the Giant Sequoia National Monument, but all other roadways in the parks will be closed.The decision comes days after Yosemite National Park announced it would close to visitors.Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials added the following: