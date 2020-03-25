Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park closes to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns

The order begins effective immediately.
Effective immediately, Sequoia and Kings Canyon are closed to all park visitors until further notice. Hwy 180 will remain open for pass-thru traffic to access Giant Sequoia National Monument and private property. All other roads and parking facilities are temporarily closed.— Sequoia & Kings Cyn (@SequoiaKingsNPS) March 25, 2020
State Route 180 will remain open for drivers to pass through to private property and the Giant Sequoia National Monument, but all other roadways in the parks will be closed.
The decision comes days after Yosemite National Park announced it would close to visitors.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials added the following:
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic."
