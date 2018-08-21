Sleep while traveling

There are so many things to love about traveling.But traveling to a new city, especially one that is in a different time zone, can wreak havoc on your sleep."In Paris, my watch is telling me it is 8 a.m., but my circadian clock is telling me it is midnight. So that can screw things up."In a recent study, they found that one side of the brain stays awake to act like a "watchdog" to alert us to any potential dangers in new places.With 68 percent of Americans reporting that they have a hard time getting a good night's rest already, what can you do to make the most of your nights away from home?First, gradually adjust your sleep and wake times to your destination's time zone.Go to bed at least an hour earlier a few nights before your trip. Then stay awake until 11 p.m. the first day at your destination.This will help your biological clock adjust. Some other tips: avoid too much caffeine and alcohol.Also, if white noise usually helps you fall asleep, turn on the fan or the a-c unit.And bring some personal items. Having your own pillow that you are used to can make you feel more comfortable in a place that is unfamiliar.