Travel

Taco Bell hotel reservations sell out in 2 minutes

PALM SPRINGS, California -- If you were looking forward to "Live Mas" this summer, that window closed in less than two minutes.

Taco Bell enthusiasts wasted no time reserving their rooms at the new Taco Bell Hotel. Reservations sold out in minutes.

Rooms at the Palm Springs pop-up start at $169 per night. The rooms feature Taco Bell decor and artworks.

Guests will wake up to a room service breakfast and dine on a variety of tacos, burritos, and other cheesy items throughout the day - catered by Taco Bell, of course. The company will also serve exclusive food items by the pool all weekend long.

Eating food isn't the only activity at the resort.

Guests can spend their days floating across the pool on giant inflatable sauce packets while sipping drinks from The Baja Bar. The resort also boasts a salon, dive-in movies and a gift shop.

The hotel will be open from August 8 to 12.

RELATED:
Taco Bell emergency: woman calls 911 after her local Taco Bell runs out of tacos
EMBED More News Videos

A Louisiana woman called 911 after her local Taco Bell ran out of tacos.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltaco bellhotelfoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News