Travis Scott attended afterparty following Astroworld Festival, sources say

By Miya Shay
HOUSTON, Texas -- Rapper Travis Scott attended a prescheduled afterparty Friday night following the deadly crowd surge that left eight dead during his Astroworld music festival set, sources told our sister station KTRK in Houston.

Sources said Scott went to a private party at Houston's Dave & Buster's location, which was part of an event scheduled with his friend and fellow artist Drake.

According to sources, Scott was unaware there were fatalities and injuries at his concert. As soon as he was made aware of the fatalities, he left the party. The exact timing of Scott leaving was unclear, but KTRK was told it was sometime early Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Scott's store in Houston's Rice Village shopping district remains shuttered. Fans who walked by the store Tuesday hoping for a peek inside were turned away by a lone security guard.

Scott has continued to lay low except for an Instagram message a day following the tragedy. His team has not commented on the record.

