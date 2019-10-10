Trial continues for ex-wife accused of murdering Exeter cop

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The trial continued on Wednesday for the woman accused of murdering an Exeter Police officer more than four years ago.Prosecutors say Erika Sandoval killed Daniel Green, her ex-husband, because she was jealous of a new woman he was seeing.Sandoval's phone used a cell tower in Goshen for two calls on the day she allegedly killed her ex-husband - one just after 11 a.m.And that's around the same time surveillance video shows Sandoval walking towards his Goshen home.Two detectives spoke with Erika Sandoval at the Government Plaza building on the night of February 6, 2015, hours after her ex-husband and Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green was found shot to death inside his home.During the taped interview, Sandoval told them about their rocky relationship, including some instances of domestic violence.But she maintained that they didn't have any major problems recently, and that Green was a good father to their son."We gotta know - is there anything that you're missing, anything that we need to know about? This guy's one of our own. We want to catch the people who did this. We need to know - is there anything you're forgetting about right now that you could tell us about?" they said/"She provided us no substantive leads as to who would have committed the homicide," recalled Visalia Police Sgt. Daniel Ford in court on Wednesday.During the interview, Sandoval also expressed confusion about a text she received from Green's phone number that night.But by the end of the night, the detectives decided to drive her home.She was later arrested and charged with her husband's murder.Prosecutors say she shot and killed Green while he was on the toilet.On Wednesday, attorneys brought up alleged abusive behavior by Green and Sandoval.The trial continues on Thursday, and then resumes next Tuesday.Sandoval faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted.