International manufacturer Trillium Pumps expanding Fresno operations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An international manufacturer is expanding its Fresno operations at a time when other businesses might be slowing due to the global health crisis.Trillium Pumps announced on Thursday it is making the Central Valley its North American headquarters.The industry leader in pump and valve technology will now call Fresno its home.Trillium executives were joined by city leaders Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the southeast Fresno plant.The move marks the beginning of the company's U.S. headquarters for pump manufacturing."After careful consideration, the choice was made to bring our technology, talent and processes from Salt Lake City, Utah to Fresno, California, and integrate them with the expertise, diversity, innovation, and strong heritage that we have here in the Central Valley," said Trillium CEO David Paradis.Trillium Pumps USA has merged its Utah facility with its operation in Fresno, making the Central Valley its North American headquarters.The manufacturer of valves and pumps currently employs 137 people in Fresno. With the expansion, it is expected to add more than 50 new jobs.City leaders worked with the company to get the deal done."This is a great example of a collaboration between Fresno, Trillium and the Economic Development Association and the Fresno Workforce Development. Everybody worked together to bring it here. This is a big deal for Fresno, these are good-paying jobs," said Fresno mayor Lee Brand.Trillium says it plans to make significant investments to add future product lines to the Fresno plant as well"As we advance this project and achieve the planned growth, we will continue to recruit local talent to fill a wide range of roles," said Paradis.Officials say the move to Fresno should be completed by late 2021.