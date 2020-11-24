Program at Fresno State helps students from multiple backgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recent Fresno State graduate Brenda Gurrola says she still remembers the first time she learned about the TRIO student support services."I was just walking around looking at the booths, and I gravitated towards the veteran's programs," she said.The US Air Force veteran studied exercise science at Fresno State and credits TRIO services with helping her keep up with the high demands of school"Being first-gen, you don't really come onto campus knowing a lot of info, so Trio really helped to bring those resources to light," she said.TRIO Student Support Services is a program that helps first-generation students, those from low-income backgrounds, student veterans and students with a disability. It provides tutoring, mentoring and counseling of all kinds."I always want to emphasize our students are more than their backgrounds, more than first-gen and low income," says TRIO Director Ger Xiong. "They are really ambitious. They're our future healthcare providers, educators and lawyers."For Gurrola, the program helped her finish her college career strong.Now, she wants to spread the word to others during a time where students need more support than ever before ."I liked it so much," she said. "I worked as a student - reaching out to other students, trying to get them involved. I really wanted to spread the word."Students must be eligible to receive support.