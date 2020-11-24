Education

Program at Fresno State helps students from multiple backgrounds

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Recent Fresno State graduate Brenda Gurrola says she still remembers the first time she learned about the TRIO student support services.

"I was just walking around looking at the booths, and I gravitated towards the veteran's programs," she said.

The US Air Force veteran studied exercise science at Fresno State and credits TRIO services with helping her keep up with the high demands of school

"Being first-gen, you don't really come onto campus knowing a lot of info, so Trio really helped to bring those resources to light," she said.

TRIO Student Support Services is a program that helps first-generation students, those from low-income backgrounds, student veterans and students with a disability. It provides tutoring, mentoring and counseling of all kinds.

"I always want to emphasize our students are more than their backgrounds, more than first-gen and low income," says TRIO Director Ger Xiong. "They are really ambitious. They're our future healthcare providers, educators and lawyers."

For Gurrola, the program helped her finish her college career strong.

Now, she wants to spread the word to others during a time where students need more support than ever before .

"I liked it so much," she said. "I worked as a student - reaching out to other students, trying to get them involved. I really wanted to spread the word."

Students must be eligible to receive support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News