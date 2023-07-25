Valley air experts advise checking air quality daily amid heat wave

The triple-digit heat can cause poor air quality in the Valley and so can fires.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The triple-digit heat can cause poor air quality in the Valley and so can fires.

"Anytime there's a combustion fire, it's going to produce pollution and that has an impact on your health. If you can smell smoke in any capacity, you're breathing in fine particulate matter," said Heather Heinks, Chief Communications Director for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The heat and any kind of pollution can be a dangerous combination.

"When it is really hot in the Valley, all of the pollution we create gets formed into ozone. It takes that hot sun to bake into ozone so anytime temps are soaring, that afternoon air quality is going to tick up," said Heinks.

Heinks said people, especially those in vulnerable health groups, should check the air quality every morning and avoid being outside when it's poor. You can track the air quality on the air district's website.