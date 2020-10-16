Trump administration rejects CA request for financial help with wildfires

The Trump administration has rejected California's request for federal assistance following the state's worst wildfire season in history.California is filing an appeal. But Trump's rejection could leave California struggling to cope with the cost, despite the fact the federal government controls 57% of California's forested lands.Gov. Gavin Newsom has estimated potential federal assistance at $346 million, including $200 million for the Creek Fire alone.Cal Fire on Thursday said there are over 9,000 firefighters battling 12 major and eight other large wildfires. The fires have consumed 4.1 million acres.