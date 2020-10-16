Trump administration rejects CA request for financial help with wildfires

By ABC7.com staff
The Trump administration has rejected California's request for federal assistance following the state's worst wildfire season in history.

California is filing an appeal. But Trump's rejection could leave California struggling to cope with the cost, despite the fact the federal government controls 57% of California's forested lands.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has estimated potential federal assistance at $346 million, including $200 million for the Creek Fire alone.

RELATED: President Trump visits California to discuss wildfires


Cal Fire on Thursday said there are over 9,000 firefighters battling 12 major and eight other large wildfires. The fires have consumed 4.1 million acres.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gavin newsomfemawildfirepresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Fresno Unified gets approval to bring students back for in-person learning
39-year-old Stockton man accused of arranging to meet, rape 9-year-old girl
Fresno Fire Department planning to hire 45 employees
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
Rare lemur that went missing from SF Zoo found in Daly City
Independent reviewer defends decision to delay Fresno Police audit
Show More
Hanford schools eye early November reopening if county stays in red tier
Visalia agriculture teacher wins $50,000 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize
5,000 Kings Canyon Unified students start in-person learning
Valley natives and businesses fundraise for Armenia
Fresno police address social media claims about shootings as fears rise among families
More TOP STORIES News