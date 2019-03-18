Tulare Co. deputies looking for missing elderly man with Dementia

Investigators say Leandro Meza, 76, was last seen Sunday afternoon near road 191 and Avenue 146 in Poplar.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing elderly man with Dementia.

Deputies say he was wearing a blue button up shirt with white dots, black and gray sweatshirt, gray pants and a brown hat.

According to investigators, Meza has a history of wandering away confused.

Anyone with information regarding Meza is urged to contact Det. E. Ramos with the Tulare County Sheriff's Department Violent Crimes Unit, 24 hours (559) 733-6218, (800) 808-0488, Tip Now Line: (559) 725-4194, Or by e-mail tcso@tipnow.com
