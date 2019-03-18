Tulare Co. deputies looking for missing elderly man with Dementia

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing elderly man with Dementia.Investigators say Leandro Meza, 76, was last seen Sunday afternoon near road 191 and Avenue 146 in Poplar.Deputies say he was wearing a blue button up shirt with white dots, black and gray sweatshirt, gray pants and a brown hat.According to investigators, Meza has a history of wandering away confused.Anyone with information regarding Meza is urged to contact Det. E. Ramos with the Tulare County Sheriff's Department Violent Crimes Unit, 24 hours (559) 733-6218, (800) 808-0488, Tip Now Line: (559) 725-4194, Or by e-mail tcso@tipnow.com