Tulare County asks residents to fill online form if they want COVID vaccine

COVID Vaccine UPDATE - Second Dose Appointments



Already received your first dose of the COVID vaccine & need to make your second dose appointment? Please DO NOT call 2-1-1. Tulare Co Public Health will contact you directly by phone or email to schedule your second dose. pic.twitter.com/DQl6JZQYy9 — Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency (@TulareCo_HHSA) January 21, 2021

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County saw a huge spike in cases in the past 24 hours.According to the State Health Department, there are 240 new cases there and nine new deaths.The Health Department in Tulare County says it does not have enough vaccine supply to fulfill all who are eligible at this time.If you would like to get the vaccine, officials are asking residents to refrain from calling 211 for COVID vaccine information, because the 211 Call Center is overwhelmed with calls.Instead, they ask that you complete the COVID Vaccine Interest Form.To go to that form, click here.