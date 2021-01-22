COVID-19 vaccine

Tulare County asks residents to fill online form if they want COVID vaccine

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County saw a huge spike in cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department, there are 240 new cases there and nine new deaths.

The Health Department in Tulare County says it does not have enough vaccine supply to fulfill all who are eligible at this time.



If you would like to get the vaccine, officials are asking residents to refrain from calling 211 for COVID vaccine information, because the 211 Call Center is overwhelmed with calls.

Instead, they ask that you complete the COVID Vaccine Interest Form.

To go to that form, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Fauci resumes COVID-19 briefings in White House
Amazon has plan to help Biden reach 100M vaccination goal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to crash
Car speeds off after hitting, killing 53-year-old man trying to cross street in southwest Fresno
Yosemite closure extended, park will reopen Tuesday
19-year-old shot during drug deal in northeast Fresno, police say
Scott Peterson appears via Zoom for retrial hearing
13 Fresno State staff members laid off
2 Fresno small businesses get surprise lifeline thanks to Barstool Sports
Show More
Biden signs COVID-19 orders: 'Help is on the way'
Southwest Airlines to begin flights from Fresno in April
COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled in Madera County due to shortage in doses
California says it's safe to resume Moderna vaccine
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in US
More TOP STORIES News