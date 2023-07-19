Deputies searching for armed robbery and carjacking suspect in Earlimart

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect.

Investigators say it happened around 3:30 am Tuesday near Sutter Avenue and Church Street in Earlimart.

They say the suspect shoved the victim to the ground and demanded their belongings and car keys.

He was wearing dark clothes and a black ski mask.

The victim was not hurt, and the vehicle was found in a nearby orchard.

If you know anything about this case, you should call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.