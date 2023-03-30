The Tulare County CAL FIRE unit is reporting a jump in structures destroyed since the flood emergency began on March 8.

Number of structures destroyed by flooding in Tulare County rises to 26

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County CAL FIRE unit is reporting a major increase in the number of structures destroyed since the flood emergency began on March 8.

Officials say 26 structures are now destroyed. That number stood at 7 for several days.

Another 778 structures are damaged, and nearly 24,000 are still threatened by floodwaters.

Many communities are still under evacuation warnings due to flood conditions.

Cal Fire also says Lake Success has now dropped to 62.7 percent of capacity, while Lake Kaweah is at 74.6 percent.

