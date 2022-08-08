WATCH LIVE

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tulare County, CHP says

1 hour ago
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County just northeast of Exeter.

The California Highway Patrol says they got a call about a crash on Highway 198 and Eaton Drive just before 8:30 Saturday night.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Visalia was riding a motorcycle on the highway when the jeep in front of him slowed to make a turn.

He moved to the opposite side of the road to pass traffic and crashed into the jeep as it turned onto Eaton drive.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The 20-year-old Exeter woman in the jeep was not injured.

