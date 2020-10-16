Coronavirus

Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- COVID-19 testing in Tulare County no longer requires an appointment or for residents to have symptoms of the coronavirus.

South Valley health officials are making testing available to everyone -in the hopes of improving the case rates that are holding them down in the restrictive 'purple tier'.

Businesses are doing the best they can to operate outdoors in the meantime but are ready to welcome back customers indoors and hope to do so soon.

The county is hopeful with more residents visiting testing sites, they'll find the asymptomatic people who have the virus, while also getting back on the path of reopening.

"We are urging everyone in Tulare County to get tested to improve our metrics and move into the 'red tier'," said Carrie Monteiro with the Tulare County health department.

There are three community testing sites in Tulare County.

Those sites are located in Dinuba, Porterville and Tulare.

If you would like to make an appointment, you are still able to.

Next week, Tulare County Public Health will also be taking COVID-19 testing to rural communities, with pop-up mobile testing events.

More information on regular and mobile testing sites, see the information below.



