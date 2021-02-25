Valley counties ramp up vaccine rollout with new state vaccine sites, pharmacy partnerships

COVID-19 vaccine

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More vaccines are making their way into the arms of the most vulnerable.

In the South Valley, Tulare County Public Health Department officials say along with an increase in vaccine allocations, they'll also be expanding vaccination sites.

"We've been identified to have four Optumserve testing sites, some will also be vaccination sites," says Carrie Monteiro with the department.

Monteiro says the sites will be Dinuba, Woodlake, Earlimart, and Porterville, ultimately helping administer 6,000 doses a week.

They're also be receiving additional vaccines from an ongoing pharmacy program with the federal government.

Tulare County numbers show nearly 38,000 residents have been vaccinated with about 64% of those receiving at least one of the two doses.

So far, nearly 8% of the county's population has received the first dose.
Monteiro says they're expecting 10,000 doses this week, and hope to expand services as they get more vaccines.

In Madera County, public health director Sarah Bosse says they're also ramping up, administering 5,000 doses last week.

She says 30,000 doses are in arms already, representing 13% of the Madera County population who have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

The area will also have an OptumServe vaccine site, but Bosse says the transition to state technology is a challenge.

She says the transition is slowing down the rollout as they go through the transition period.

Residents over 65, food and ag workers, and those working in education or child care are eligible in both counties for a vaccine.
