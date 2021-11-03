Tulare County school districts ready to discuss COVID-19 vaccine with parents

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get a COVID vaccine. A CDC advisory panel voted in favor of giving Pfizer vaccines to younger kids.Lindsay Tanner is the mother of two. She said she'll be first in line to get her 7-year-old daughter vaccinated for COVID-19."We've been excited about it and so eager about having our kids get the vaccine," said Lindsay Tanner.Tanner says Visalia Unified School District has done a great job supporting them and their daughter when it comes to COVID-19 precautions and hopes they'll encourage parents to vaccinate their kids.Superintendent Doug Cardoza says they're following advice from the California Department of Public Health and local health experts before taking any steps."We are going to go slowly and carefully, follow our health officials and health professionals' recommendations. Working closely with Dr. Karen Haught and the Tulare County Health and HR Department to process cautiously and the right way," said Visalia Unified Superintendent Doug Cardoza.Last month, Governor Gavin Newsom announced vaccine requirements for schools which stated Students K through 12 will need to be vaccinated starting the term following full FDA approval.Cardoza says until then, parents have the option of vaccinating their children.Dr. Nilufer Goyal-Shockley at Sang Pediatrics says as a mother and health expert, she recommends the vaccine but hears out many parents unsure if the vaccine will have side effects among other things.The doctor says her clinic is ready to take appointments or help answer questions.For Tanner, adding this layer of protection for her daughter will put her at ease."It's been a positive experience for both of my kids to be back in school and I would love for it to stay that way."