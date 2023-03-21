Tulare County Fairgrounds provides shelter for livestock animals after flood

Between milking cows on a regular schedule and the closed roads, it's been a hassle for farmers to move cattle.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Farmers in Tulare County are trying to keep the Tule River clear of debris after levee breaks flooded crops and dairy farms.

Tom Barceos is a dairy farmer in Porterville. He hasn't been affected by the levee break at his farm.

That's not stopping him from being proactive.

On Monday, Barcellos was busy pulling debris and tree brush out of the Tule River. He says it's a pivotal space to keep clean.

"We've been able to maintain this. It seems to be in pretty sounds shape but there's a lot of repairs, it's gonna take months and months to do throughout this whole situation," said Barcellos.

Tulare County officials are now asking farmers impacted by the flooding, to contact them.

"Take the time to let us know what's going on," said Tulare County Agricultural Commissioner, Tom Tucker.

You can do so, if you click here.

He says the hope is to offer financial assistance to farmers whose insurance doesn't cover flooding. The County Ag Commissioner's office is also a resource center for farmers unsure of what to do if their land has been flooded.

"We are here largely as informational sharing and putting people in contact with those who can help," said Tucker.

The Tulare County Fairgrounds also remains as an evacuation center for livestock.

"If told to evacuate, you probably should evacuate and find a place for that animal as soon as you possibly can and know that you have a place to care for those animals," said Dina Rizzardo with the Tulare County Fairgrounds.

She says it's been comforting to see the farming community, come together during this challenging time.

The fairgrounds are open from 8am to 7pm daily for anyone needing to drop off their livestock animals.

Click here for the form.