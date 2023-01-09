Tulare County Deputies looking for missing at-risk Visalia man

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find an at-risk missing Visalia man.

Officials say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon Sunday in the area of Santa Fe and Tulare in Visalia wearing a grey hoodie and red bandana.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5'6", 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

TCSO says Franco is schizophrenic and bipolar with the mental capacity of an 11-year-old.

Anyone with information on Franco's whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.