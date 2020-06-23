crime

Carjacking suspect rams stolen car into deputy's patrol car in Dinuba

A 36-year-old man was arrested for trying to run down a Tulare County sheriff's deputy after committing a carjacking, authorities say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 36-year-old man was arrested for trying to run down a Tulare County sheriff's deputy after committing a carjacking, authorities say.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office released a surveillance video of the deputies' encounter with Nathaniel Hollins at a convenience store in Dinuba at Avenue 384 and Road 48.

Investigators say Hollins stole the car from two people. Deputies tried to negotiate with him for ten minutes, but he ignored all commands.

Sheriff's officials say Hollins suddenly hit the gas, ramming the stolen car into a patrol vehicle and nearly hitting a deputy.

No one was injured, but deputies are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
